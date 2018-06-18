The 43rd Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association began on Monday at the Marriott Beach Resort. Delegates from jurisdictions in the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic attended the event, which has the theme of “building small developing states.”

The event runs through Saturday, and will focus on topics such as de-globalization, climate change, and population growth. At right, House Speaker McKeeva Bush welcomes delegates, which included all the regional members except Canada, Cameroon and the Isle of Man, while Premier Alden McLaughlin looks on. – Photo: Ken Silva