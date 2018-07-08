Attempted murder trial set after stabbing

Lyle Sampson Alexander Peart, 18, appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when he pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr. Peart was charged after an incident outside Margaritaville on Harbour Drive in George Town in the early hours of Saturday, June 16.

Defense attorney Oliver Grimwood told Justice Marlene Carter that the complainant was now out of hospital.

No bail application was made at this time, but Mr. Grimwood indicated one might be in the near future.

Following discussions with senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit, the judge set Mr. Peart’s trial to start on Oct. 29. It was expected to last five days.