Aggravated burglary goes to Grand Court

A man accused of aggravated burglary on Saturday, June 30, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday, July 3, when his case was transmitted to the Grand Court for mention of Friday, July 6.

Presley Charles Whittaker, 35, was charged with entering a premises on Old Robin Road in North Side with intent to steal and, at the time of entering, had in his possession an offensive weapon – namely, a machete.

At Mr. Whittaker’s first court appearance, magistrate Valdis Foldats pointed out that the presence of the weapon was the aggravating feature and the charge could be dealt with only in Grand Court.

On Friday, defense attorney Neil Kumar requested a short adjournment before his client entered a plea. Justice Marlene Carter set the matter for mention again on Friday, July 20. There was no application for bail, and the defendant was remanded in custody.