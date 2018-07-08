The Optimist Club of George Town has donated $10,617 to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society to help childhood cancer sufferers.

The Cancer Society’s project coordinator Victoria Anderson-Gray accepted the check at the Cancer Society office on Maple Road on Friday.

The Optimist Club held its inaugural Cayman Gospel Song Competition and fundraising concert on Saturday, June 16, at the Lions Centre to raise the money.

“I’m amazed at how much fundraising they were able to accomplish. Raising over $10,000 is a huge accomplishment for any first-time group, especially from a concert because there are a lot of concerts that go on,” said Ms. Anderson-Gray.

“It’s a testament to how hard everybody worked,” she added.

The money, she said, will be used for the patient financial aid program. One of the ways that the Cancer Society helps families who have children with cancer is to pay for their accommodation overseas. “No child that has cancer is treated in the Cayman Islands because it’s too highly specialized,” Ms. Anderson-Gray said.

The Optimist Club is an international service organization geared toward bringing out the best in youth and the community. The Optimist Club of George Town has been in operation for 10 years.

Club president Elaine Harris said the song competition provided a platform to showcase the incredible talent of children and adults in the Cayman Islands.

Six youth and 10 adult finalists performed at the event, affectionately termed a Songspiration by contest co-chairman Gail Bell. The concert also featured special guest artist Clifford Henry and local band Clarity.

Complimentary passes were issued to the Cancer Society for its clients who have been diagnosed with, or who have overcome cancer.

Additional support for attendees in the form of a prayer tent was made available at the event, where volunteer pastors were kept busy throughout the night.