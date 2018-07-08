Man remanded for resort burglary

Stolen items included food, liquor, iPhone

A man charged with burglary at an East End resort told Magistrate Valdis Foldats late Friday that he would wait for an attorney to apply for bail on his behalf.

Donald Arlington Miller, previously known as Donald Arlington Hall, is accused of entering a guest’s room at Morritt’s Tortuga Resort on Wednesday, July 4, as a trespasser and stealing a number of items.

The charge lists those items as including three bottles of liquor, a pair of designer sunglasses, two T-shirts and an iPhone 6 in a case valued at US$600. Food items allegedly stolen included cheese and muffins.

Mr. Miller, 49, was also charged with criminal trespass after an incident at the resort on July 3. Particulars of the charge are that he entered the resort without lawful business thereon.

Crown counsel Garcia Kelly said he would have objected to bail if the application had been made.

The magistrate set the matter for mention again on Monday, July 9, and remanded the defendant in custody until then.

Mr. Miller is also charged with possession and consumption of ganja following his arrest for the July 4 incident.