The nominees for the 15th annual Stingray Tourism Awards, which recognizes talent in the Cayman Islands tourism sector, were announced Friday.

The awards ceremony, organized by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, on Tuesday, July 17.

A total of 71 nominees were selected from various sectors in the tourism field, including accommodation, allied/attraction/transportation, restaurant, and water sports. Winners will receive cobalt blue, handblown glass Stingray Awards.

Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, CITA executive director, said “With the high caliber of nominations this year, I would like to extend congratulations to all nominees for their dedication and contribution to our tourism product. Each person is a winner in their own right and I wish everyone the best at gaining the prestigious glass rays.

“I encourage members of the Cayman Islands community to come out and support these talented individuals on awards night. With our past year of record-breaking visitor arrivals, it is very fitting to recognize those that ultimately drive the success of this industry.”

This year’s nominees are:

Accommodations Employee of the Year

Claudia Spaulding, Little Cayman Beach Resort

Teresa Lu, Little Cayman Beach Resort

Janice Holness, Sunset House

Emma-Jane Nicholsby, Sunset House

Lezma Ebanks, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Elizabeth Angela Brown, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Nathashia Dixon, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Kassandra Douglas, Wyndham Reef Resort

Roberta Bush, The Westin Grand Cayman

Sidiam Marquez, The Westin Grand Cayman

Jasmine Williams, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Adriana Airinei, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Marvin Montoya Betancourt, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Accommodations Manager of the Year

Justin Miller, The Heritage Club

Trudy Viers, Cayman Brac Beach Resort

Sandrine Dixneuf, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Peggy Onaga, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Anthony Herzog, Wyndham Reef Resort

Iulia Nichitoae, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Allied/Attraction/Transportation Employee of the Year

Kartik Mehta, Netclues

William Chisholm, Cayman Turtle Centre

Malav Shah, Fast Signs

Allied/Attraction/Transportation Manager of the Year

Mark Mclaughlin, Budget Rent a Car Grand Cayman

Ned Jerris Miller, Cayman Turtle Centre

Lorraine Nembhard, Red Sail Group

Jamie Ebanks, Britannia Tours

Restaurant Employee of the Year

Andrea Brooks-Powell, Sunshine Grill

Paul Davidson, Rum Point Club

Kristine Pacag, Cimboco Cafe

Elizabeth Barnes, Andiamo, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Phillip Ebanks, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Denise Solomon, Anchor & Den, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Restaurant Manager of the Year

Wesley Hepburn, Andiamo, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Crystal Marshall, SEVEN, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

John Desouza, Rum Point Club

Thomas Zimmermann, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Laszlo Boros, AVE, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

John Stanton, AVE, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Tammy McGregor, Coccoloba, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Water-sports Employee of the Year

Jon Barron, Ocean Frontiers

Daniel Dixon, Go Pro Diving/Seasports

Derick Phillips, Red Sail Sports

David Steemson, Red Sail Sports

Water-sports Manager of the Year

Aaron Hunt, Cayman Eco Divers

Sharon Maher, Reef Divers

Mike Painting, Lobster Pot

Andrew Wilson, Ocean Frontiers

Rising Star Tourism Award

Jermaine Taylor, Wyndham Reef Resort

Kadian Facey, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Orlando Johnson, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Oliver Swaby, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Andrew Ebanks, Islandlife Watersports

Elena Fear, Caribbean Club

Jessica Moore, Taste This Life

Samantha Solomon, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Deandra Ebanks, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Kelly Phillips, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

William Chisholm, Cayman Turtle Centre

Chandall Shamar Byrd, Luxury Cayman Villas

Diamond Award (Formerly Long Service Award)

Elizabeth Angela Brown, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Lezma Ebanks, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Elizabeth Ebanks, The Westin Grand Cayman

Luigi Moxam, Cayman Cabana

Garfield Ebanks, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Marlene Seymour, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Ned Jerris Miller, Cayman Turtle Centre

Juliet Williams, Chicken!Chicken!

John Buckley, Rum Point Club

Janine Walton, Plantana Condos

The awards gala begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit the CITA website at www.cita.ky/stingrayawards.