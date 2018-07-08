The nominees for the 15th annual Stingray Tourism Awards, which recognizes talent in the Cayman Islands tourism sector, were announced Friday.
The awards ceremony, organized by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, on Tuesday, July 17.
A total of 71 nominees were selected from various sectors in the tourism field, including accommodation, allied/attraction/transportation, restaurant, and water sports. Winners will receive cobalt blue, handblown glass Stingray Awards.
Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, CITA executive director, said “With the high caliber of nominations this year, I would like to extend congratulations to all nominees for their dedication and contribution to our tourism product. Each person is a winner in their own right and I wish everyone the best at gaining the prestigious glass rays.
“I encourage members of the Cayman Islands community to come out and support these talented individuals on awards night. With our past year of record-breaking visitor arrivals, it is very fitting to recognize those that ultimately drive the success of this industry.”
This year’s nominees are:
Accommodations Employee of the Year
Claudia Spaulding, Little Cayman Beach Resort
Teresa Lu, Little Cayman Beach Resort
Janice Holness, Sunset House
Emma-Jane Nicholsby, Sunset House
Lezma Ebanks, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Elizabeth Angela Brown, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Nathashia Dixon, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Kassandra Douglas, Wyndham Reef Resort
Roberta Bush, The Westin Grand Cayman
Sidiam Marquez, The Westin Grand Cayman
Jasmine Williams, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Adriana Airinei, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Marvin Montoya Betancourt, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Accommodations Manager of the Year
Justin Miller, The Heritage Club
Trudy Viers, Cayman Brac Beach Resort
Sandrine Dixneuf, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Peggy Onaga, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Anthony Herzog, Wyndham Reef Resort
Iulia Nichitoae, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Allied/Attraction/Transportation Employee of the Year
Kartik Mehta, Netclues
William Chisholm, Cayman Turtle Centre
Malav Shah, Fast Signs
Allied/Attraction/Transportation Manager of the Year
Mark Mclaughlin, Budget Rent a Car Grand Cayman
Ned Jerris Miller, Cayman Turtle Centre
Lorraine Nembhard, Red Sail Group
Jamie Ebanks, Britannia Tours
Restaurant Employee of the Year
Andrea Brooks-Powell, Sunshine Grill
Paul Davidson, Rum Point Club
Kristine Pacag, Cimboco Cafe
Elizabeth Barnes, Andiamo, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Phillip Ebanks, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Denise Solomon, Anchor & Den, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Restaurant Manager of the Year
Wesley Hepburn, Andiamo, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Crystal Marshall, SEVEN, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
John Desouza, Rum Point Club
Thomas Zimmermann, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Laszlo Boros, AVE, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
John Stanton, AVE, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Tammy McGregor, Coccoloba, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Water-sports Employee of the Year
Jon Barron, Ocean Frontiers
Daniel Dixon, Go Pro Diving/Seasports
Derick Phillips, Red Sail Sports
David Steemson, Red Sail Sports
Water-sports Manager of the Year
Aaron Hunt, Cayman Eco Divers
Sharon Maher, Reef Divers
Mike Painting, Lobster Pot
Andrew Wilson, Ocean Frontiers
Rising Star Tourism Award
Jermaine Taylor, Wyndham Reef Resort
Kadian Facey, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Orlando Johnson, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Oliver Swaby, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Andrew Ebanks, Islandlife Watersports
Elena Fear, Caribbean Club
Jessica Moore, Taste This Life
Samantha Solomon, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Deandra Ebanks, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Kelly Phillips, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
William Chisholm, Cayman Turtle Centre
Chandall Shamar Byrd, Luxury Cayman Villas
Diamond Award (Formerly Long Service Award)
Elizabeth Angela Brown, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Lezma Ebanks, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa
Elizabeth Ebanks, The Westin Grand Cayman
Luigi Moxam, Cayman Cabana
Garfield Ebanks, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Marlene Seymour, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort
Ned Jerris Miller, Cayman Turtle Centre
Juliet Williams, Chicken!Chicken!
John Buckley, Rum Point Club
Janine Walton, Plantana Condos
The awards gala begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit the CITA website at www.cita.ky/stingrayawards.