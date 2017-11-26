Spectacular Christmas concerts coming up

The Cayman National Choir and Cayman National Orchestra will present a Christmas Spectacular at the Harquail Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. The concert will also feature the celebrated Jamaican tenor Rory Baugh, young local singer Mikayla Corin, a cappella group the Singrays, and the Cayman Youth Choir.

National Choir Musical Director Sue Horrocks said, “We wanted to get the festive season off to a great start with a program of much loved and ever popular, mostly secular, Christmas music. Songs you will come away humming.”

National Orchestra Musical Director Jonathan Taylor has re-orchestrated a piece for the Cayman Orchestra and Choir, called “Christmas on Broadway.”

The traditional National Choir and National Orchestra carol concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Elmslie Church on Dec. 12 and 14.

Tickets are available online from caymanaisles.com/etickets or from members of the choir and orchestra.