Free HIV/AIDS testing offered

Six days of free HIV/AIDS testing and counseling begin Monday in honor of World AIDS Day.

The free tests, offered Nov. 27-Dec. 2, have been organized by the Health Services Authority’s Public Health Department, the Cayman AIDS Foundation and the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

Testing is quick and confidential. No appointment is necessary. Wait times are estimated at less than 10 minutes.

Results will be available within three business days. Only the patient can receive the results, which must be retrieved in person at the clinic where the test was taken.

To reduce the chances of HIV exposure, the HSA suggests always using a condom during sexual encounters, avoiding the using of intravenous drugs, being faithful to a monogamous partner, or practicing abstinence.

For testing locations and times, visit www.hsa.ky. HIV/AIDS Coordinator Laura Elniski can be contacted for more information at 244-2507 or [email protected]

Free HIV/AIDS testing is also offered year-round Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cayman Islands Red Cross.