A Grand Court jury heard interviews on Friday given by a husband and wife days after two men were assaulted and shots were fired outside a West Bay Road nightclub in the early hours of Feb. 4 this year. Three other defendants are on trial with them.

Tashika Makeba Mothen, 30, agreed in her interview with police that she had spoken with one of the victims. She denied knowing who the other man was. She said she did not see any fighting and didn’t hear any gunshot.

Malik Wilford Mothen, 36, admitted striking the two men once with brass knuckles. He said he had been provoked by rude words and felt very intimidated by threatening remarks after previous experiences in which his wife had been shot and he had been shot at. He denied being involved in any shooting or gun possession.

After he struck the men, he said, “Everyone started running when we heard shots.”

The couple are charged together with unlawfully assaulting Daniel Alexander Bennett causing him actual bodily harm. They are further charged with attempting to cause his death – attempted murder.

Tashika and Malik Mothen are also charged with unlawfully assaulting Carlney Campbell (Mr. Bennett’s cousin), thereby causing him actual bodily harm. The Mothens and Kashwayne Hewitt are charged with attempting to murder Mr. Campbell.

The Mothens and Hewitt are also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The above three defendants and Leshawn Shaheem Forrester are charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to Mr. Campbell with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Tashika Mothen on her own is charged with making to Mr. Bennett a threat to kill a named person.

The above charges all arose from incidents alleged to have taken place in the vicinity of Fete Night Club sometime after 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 – Friday night into Saturday morning. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The final count on the indictment pertains to Hewitt and Daniella Tibbetts. They are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm on Feb. 10 at a premises on Finch Drive, West Bay. Hewitt has pleaded guilty to this charge; Tibbetts has pleaded not guilty.

In opening the case for the Crown last week, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran explained that Mr. Bennett had gone out that night to celebrate his birthday. Mr. Campbell came later to pick him up. After words were exchanged with the Mothens, Mr. Bennett and Mr. Campbell were allegedly “pistol whipped” by Malik Mothen, who was then said to have fired a shot at Mr. Bennett which missed.

Mr. Campbell was said to have been beaten by several people before being shot by Hewitt.

The jury of five men and two women is hearing the matter with Justice Roger Chapple presiding. The trial is expected to resume on Monday.