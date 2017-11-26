Phishing email poses as ‘Lmmigration’ Department

A phishing email scam targeting FLOW webmail users last week purported to represent the Cayman Islands Immigration Department using a fake email address, [email protected]

The Immigration Department and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Financial Crime Unit are investigating the scam and have confirmed the email address does not exist.

Users who receive an email from this address should not open the message, should not click on any links or attachments and should immediately delete the email.

If a link or attachment has been clicked on, contact an IT professional to detect any malware downloads and to prevent further harm to the computer system.

The Immigration Department advised it does not send out emails of this sort.

Any updates or new policies from the department will be posted to the official website, www.immigration.gov.ky.