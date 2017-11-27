Schools advance to semis in battle for Champions and Consolation Cups

The 2017 CUC Primary Football League playoffs began Saturday at the Annex Field with the quarter finals in the Under 9 and Under 11 Champions and Consolation Cups.

In the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League, the final two regular season games were played to see which schools would compete for the Champions and Consolation Cups.

GPFL Champions Cup

In the day’s early games, Cayman Prep defeated Savannah Primary 2-1 and Prospect Primary were awarded a 3-0 victory over Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

With that victory, Cayman Prep claimed the top seed and will face Prospect Primary in one of two GPFL Champions Cup semifinals set for this Saturday, Dec. 2.

St. Ignatius will play Cayman International School in Saturday’s second semifinal.

GPFL Consolation Cup

In the Consolation Cup, Sir John A. Cumber will play George Town Primary Saturday in the semifinals for the chance to play Savannah Primary in the final.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup

In quarterfinal play, defending Under 9 champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ defeated Savannah Primary 2-1 while 2016 Under 9 runners-up Cayman International School ‘A’ edged out Red Bay Primary 1-0. In other games, St. Ignatius defeated South Sound Schools 4-1 and Prospect Primary needed extra time to beat Truth For Youth 3-1.

In the semifinals, Cayman Prep ‘A’ will face Cayman International School ‘A’ in a re-match of last year’s Under 9 Champions Cup final and St. Ignatius will play Prospect Primary.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup

In quarterfinal play, Cayman International School ‘B’ defeated Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-0 while Bodden Town Primary edged out George Town Primary 1-0.

In this week’s semifinals, Cayman International School ‘B’ will play Cayman Prep ‘B’ and Bodden Town Primary face Triple C.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

In quarterfinal play, defending Under 11 champions Cayman Prep beat Savannah Primary 7-0, 2016 runners-up Cayman International School defeated NorthEast Schools 5-0, St. Ignatius got by Prospect Primary 4-0 and Red Bay Primary needed a penalty shootout to beat Sir John A. Cumber Primary 5-4 (2-2 after full time and extra time and 3-2 in penalties).

The semifinals will see Cayman International School play Red Bay Primary while Cayman Prep will face St. Ignatius.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

In the lone quarterfinal, Cayman Brac defeated Bodden Town Primary 4-0.

Cayman Brac will play George Town Primary and Triple C will face South Sound Schools in the Under 11 Consolation Cup semifinals.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL semifinals take place this Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Annex Field.