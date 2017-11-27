Cayman International School Blue and Cayman Prep and High School won the inaugural Dart Under 14 Girls’ and Under 13 Boys’ high school football leagues.

In the girl’s league, CIS Blue defeated Cayman Prep 2-1 on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Annex Field to lift the girl’s Dart Cup.

Cayman Prep took the lead in the first half through Jenna Edwards, but two CIS second-half goals off the boots of Lexi Bromfield and Kasey Golding sealed the win and the championship for the girls in blue.

On their journey to claiming the championship, CIS Blue won all seven games and scored 38 goals throughout the seven-week season.

With the loss, the Cayman Prep team finished the season as runners-up in the eight-team league.

Dart’s Vice President of Community Development Chris Duggan presented the Dart Cup to the champions and the runners-up trophy to Cayman Prep.

In the boy’s league, Cayman Prep beat St. Ignatius 4-1 on Thursday, Nov. 23, at St. Ignatius to claim the boy’s Dart Cup. Cayman Prep jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with goals from Jack Lomax and a double from Matthew Lloyd-Hickey. Prep’s Lucas Carter added a fourth before Chad Owens scored a consolation goal for St. Ignatius midway through the second half.

Cayman Prep also finished their season undefeated with six wins and a draw and scored 27 goals in the process.

Triple C claimed the runners-up spot in the Dart Under 13 Boys’ league after defeating Clifton Hunter High School 2-1 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

With the success of this inaugural season, organizers of high school football are planning to implement Under 15 high school leagues for boys and girls in 2018 or 2019 and aim to eventually start Under 18 leagues in the near future.

High schools participating in the leagues this year included Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C, Cayman Prep and High School, CIS and Cayman Academy.