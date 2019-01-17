Cayman Prep student tops world in Cambridge exam

For the second time in three years, a Cayman student has topped one of Cambridge International’s AS Level exams.

Lucas Burke, a Year 13 student at Cayman Prep, had the world’s highest score in the travel and tourism exam he took in June 2018. In 2016, Derricka Neysmith also had the world’s best score on the test.

Dan Baker teaches travel and tourism and business at Cayman Prep.

“We’re really pleased,” Mr. Baker said of the success of the students. “We’re quite a small department, but it shows kids can do really well. In some ways [the subject] is undervalued, because it is a good qualification.”

Mr. Baker’s yearlong courses are relatively popular at Cayman Prep. This year, he said he has 15 students in the class. The government schools, he said, offer “some version” of the subject, but Cayman Prep’s course is one of the few offered on the island.

Students in the course have to create their own travel agency and plan an event to promote tourism.

“Lucas is part of a really successful group,” Mr. Baker said. “They were acting like tour guides.”

Officials at Cambridge International would not provide a figure for the number of students who took the travel and tourism exam, one of many subject exams the agency offers. They did say that the tests are given in 134 countries with more than 545,000 subject entries per year. The Top in the World award is its most prestigious award, they said.