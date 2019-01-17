Campaigners for a referendum on the cruise port are hosting a community meeting, bringing together groups working on various related issues including beach access and the proposed development of land on the Barkers peninsula.

The event “Cayman 2020 – Visualizing Our Future” takes place between midday and 4 p.m. at the South Sound Community Center and will be followed by a screening of “Reberth,” a documentary on the cruise project and the conflict between development and environmental protection in the Cayman Islands.

Katrina Jurn, a spokesperson for the referendum campaign and one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, said it would include panel discussions on sustainable tourism and development and coastal heritage as well as question-and-answer sessions and a presentation on the National Conservation Law. The Central Caribbean Marine Institute will also present on coral reef research.

Speakers will include social worker Michael Myles, Cayman Islands Tourism Association president Theresa Leacock-Broderick, members of the Save Barkers group, members of the beach access campaign group and Christine Rose-Smyth, the former chair of the National Conservation Council. The various groups will also have information stands at the event.

Ms. Jurn said the aim was to bring different community groups together to collaborate and find new ways to bring their messages and suggestions to government and help shape the national agenda.

She said, “We are hoping it will be the start of a more participatory democracy process and that the government will embrace community groups, and include our concerns and ideas in their plans for the future.”

She said many of those involved in the referendum campaign and other community campaigns were concerned about the lack of long-term strategic planning from government.,

She said, “Cayman 2020 we hope will be the start of a new era of greater community involvement in building a better Cayman for all citizens and residents.”

The event is family friendly and open to all.