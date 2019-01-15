Cayman Prep and St. Ignatius claim high school football titles

Cayman International School Blue and St. Ignatius Catholic High School claimed the 2018 Dart Under 14 girls and Under 13 boys high school football league championships respectively.

Under 14 girls

In a rematch of the 2017 final game, the girls from CIS Blue defeated Cayman Prep 3-0 at the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Centre of Excellence to capture their second successive Under 14 girls title.

Two goals from Chloe Bentick-Lalli and another from Kayla Bradley sealed the win and the championship for the girls in blue.

The title had actually been decided two games earlier, as CIS Blue overcame Triple C 9-5 in an exciting goal-fest. During the course of the seven-game season, CIS Blue amassed 21 points, going undefeated once again, scoring an astonishing 42 goals in the process and conceding a league-low of just six goals.

With the loss, Cayman Prep finished the season as runners-up for a second successive year on 14 points, winning four games, drawing two and losing only one.

Rounding out the top three was St. Ignatius on 13 points, with four wins, one draw and two losses.

Under 13 boys

In the Dart Under 13 boys league, St. Ignatius claimed their first high school championship by the narrowest of margins as they slipped by Triple C 2-1 in a game that was replayed following a postponement earlier in the season.

With the win, St. Ignatius edged out runners-up Clifton Hunter High School by a single point, as Clifton Hunter secured second place with a 5-0 win over John Gray High School in a replay of a game that was also postponed earlier in the season.

St. Ignatius secured the title undefeated, tallying 17 points from five wins and two draws, while Clifton Hunter finished with 16 points from five wins, one draw and one loss.

In what could be a first in local football, Cayman Prep and High School claimed third place in the competition after a “flip of a coin” decided the third and fourth places. Cayman Prep and High School and Triple C finished the season with identical records in all categories – number of points, games won, drawn and lost as well as goals scored, goals conceded and goal difference. Their head-to head clash was a 1-1 draw.

According to the rules of the competition, “final league standings will be decided by (1) points; (2) the head-to-head clash; (3) least goals allowed; (4) goal difference determined by subtracting goals conceded (goals against) from goals scored (goals for); (5) goals for; and (6) flipping of a coin.”

More leagues coming

The organizers of high school football are planning to implement Under 16 high school leagues for boys and girls in 2019, and aim to start Under 18 leagues in the near future.