St. Ignatius team wins investment club contest

St. Ignatius students Justine Rhule, Halle Whittaker and Kelsi Persad won this year’s Saxon Investment Club competition. Their team, Make it True, was awarded US$2,500, while their coach Dominique Chenier was given a $500 travel voucher.

The competition invites students to invest an imaginary $100,000 in the stock market over the course of five months. Winners are determined on the amount of profit they make. This year’s programme drew more than 120 students from five different schools.

David Madison, Josh Small and Levi Superville from team Limited Edition took home second place for Cayman Prep and High School, followed by Jake Murphy, Kendra Dickson and Luke Neeland in third place for Cayman International School.

“Saxon is committed to investing in our youth as we recognise that there is no better investment in Cayman’s future than instilling young minds with knowledge and wisdom.” Brian Williams, CEO of Saxon, said in a statement. “While this club certainly evokes a healthy level of competition, the most valuable reward is the insight gained from the hands-on experience.”

For more information on the Saxon Investment Club or to get your school enrolled in the next programme, email [email protected]