The National Roads Authority announced Thursday that it will be carrying out improvement works to the Island Heritage roundabout on Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, 1 July, and is expected to last approximately two months.

While the work is under way, the NRA stated, traffic on the roundabout may be temporarily reduced to one lane and drivers are asked to proceed with caution, following all relevant signs and road markings.

“The NRA looks forward to this upgrade being completed and thanks road-users for their patience. The Authority would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these improvements,” the authority said in a statement.