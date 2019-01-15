Government employee arrested for ganja at airport

Customs officers arrested a 35-year-old male returning to Cayman on Sunday for attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country. The unidentified man is an employee of the Department of Environmental Health, officials said.

The man was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport when he attempted to pass through the green channel, where passengers within the duty-free allowance are allowed to proceed without a customs declaration form.

Officers reportedly thought his behavior was suspicious and stopped him for a secondary exam. The ganja was found during a search of his luggage, they said.

Immigration and Customs officials said about six pounds of ganja were recovered.

“We again remind and urge persons to be honest about their declarations and ensure that they are not travelling with prohibited or restricted goods,” said Charles Clifford, collector of customs.

“This latest arrest is another example of the consequences that can occur when persons attempt to go through the green channel with criminal intent.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.