Red Cross Thrift Shop relocates

The Cayman Islands Red Cross Thrift Shop has a temporary new home.

The shop moved from its original location at the Red Cross Headquarters on Huldah Avenue due to renovations being done to the building, which also serves as the Red Cross hurricane shelter. The new location, at Cannon Place, 284 North Sound Road, unit 130, is ready for shoppers.

“We are so excited about our new shop,” said Remy Imperial, manager of the Thrift Shop. “Since renovations on our building began, we’ve operated out of our Deals on Wheels Community Outreach Trailer, at the Farmers Market, and even held some sales on the Cricket field. We are so pleased to finally welcome our loyal customers to the new shop, where they can truly enjoy their shopping experience.”

Ms. Imperial said the Thrift shop will remain at Cannon Place until the end of May, when renovations will be completed at the Red Cross building.

Currently, the shop hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Ms. Imperial says the transition from the headquarters location to the new home has been a smooth one, with the help of Red Cross volunteers.

In addition, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank made a donation of $5,000, which went toward purchasing shopping bags and baskets as well as installing lockers for shop volunteers in the renovated building.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue making donations and drop-offs at the headquarters on Huldah Avenue. Pick up times are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.

The Thrift Shop Community Outreach Program serves the community by offering new and gently used items, ranging from clothing and shoes, to furniture, appliances and other household items, which are all donated by members of the community.

The shop is also the most popular service provided by the Red Cross, with over 15,000 customers served in 2018 alone, according to Ms. Imperial.

She said they also work closely with a number of government departments and agencies, and non-governmental agencies that refer their clients and beneficiaries to the Thrift Shop services. These range from people affected by fires to vulnerable families.

To assist the Thrift Shop Community Outreach Program or to coordinate large item donations and pick-ups, contact the Thrift Shop Manager Remy Imperial at 916-8954.