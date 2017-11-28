Business in brief: Briat appoints general manager

Briat Insurance Ltd. has appointed Jon Coleman as general manager.

Mr. Coleman will oversee the management of operations encompassing the finance, human resources, IT and facilities, regulatory relations and compliance functions.

Briat is part of Arthur J. Gallagher Global Alliance of independent brokers and as a broker focused on the Cayman commercial business sector.

Briat Managing Director Clive Dawson said, “Jon will undoubtedly add considerable value to our team and will enhance our operations infrastructure to allow us to continue to develop and expand our specialist insurance advice to customers in Cayman.”

The company is currently finalizing the implementation of a broker management software and restructuring its operations, he added.

Mr. Coleman is a chartered accountant and has more than 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry at a senior level.

Artex acquires Chandler Insurance Management business

Artex Risk Solutions (Cayman) Limited has bought the business of Chandler Insurance Management. Chandler brings to Artex more than 20 years of captive insurance management experience in the Cayman Islands, along with an established book of captive insurance clients. Steven Butler and Beverly Hodkin will join the existing Artex management team.

Over the last few years, Artex has grown its presence in Cayman following the acquisition of the Kane Group in 2016 and now Chandler. The latest transaction brings the total number of staff in the Cayman office to 21. They are responsible for managing 100 captive insurance clients, making Artex the second largest insurance manager in Cayman, the firm said.

Worldwide Artex has more than 400 staff in 15 international offices and is licensed in 31 jurisdictions throughout the globe.

Artex is a wholly owned, autonomous subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co – one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms.

Dawn Howe joins Genesis Trust

Genesis Trust & Corporate Services Ltd. announced that Dawn Howe will be joining the company from Walkers on Jan. 2, 2018.

“We are delighted that Dawn has agreed to join the team at Genesis. In the New Year she will be providing fiduciary services to clients and additional in-house legal support,” Genesis Managing Director J. Paul Drake said.

“Having been advised by Dawn for several years, as outside legal counsel, we appreciate why she is so highly regarded both locally and internationally. She has an in-depth knowledge of Cayman structures, with a particular focus on investment funds, which, together with her regulatory expertise, will make her a valuable addition to our team.”

Ms. Howe was a partner in the Investment Funds Group at Walkers for more than four years and before that, she was a partner at Maples and Calder for two years.

Ingrid Pierce, global managing partner of Walkers, said, “Dawn has been a great contributor to the business and has represented Walkers on various industry bodies such as AIMA Cayman and the Investment Funds Sector sub-committee of Cayman Finance. However, we are very pleased for and supportive of her as she takes this next step in her career and are delighted that we will be able to continue to work with her in her new role.”

DMS Governance launches US regulatory compliance services

The new U.S. regulatory compliance services are designed to support U.S.-based investment advisers in improving the quality of compliance in line with their regulatory responsibilities, DMS said.

The services offer a combination of expert compliance staff and state-of-the-art technology to investment advisers of hedge and private equity funds, registered mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and other alternative investment products.

Wade Boylan, DMS leader of the U.S. Regulatory Compliance Services, said the company aims to partner with U.S. investment advisers to provide strategic advice allowing clients to anticipate and adapt to regulatory compliance developments, to offer robust compliance services to support the day-to-day compliance obligations of investment advisers, and to give advice on best practices.

William Woolverton, managing director of DMS added that the firm has continued to innovate its products as “the scale of our governance, risk, and compliance platform has increased dramatically over the years.”

CUC raises dividend to $0.22 per share

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd declared a quarterly dividend of $0.219 an increase on the previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Stockholders of record on Friday, Dec. 1 will be paid the dividend on Friday, Dec. 15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51 percent.