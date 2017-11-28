Premier Alden McLaughlin took the opportunity during a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at London’s 10 Downing Street to plead his case for keeping the Cayman Islands off a blacklist of countries engaged in questionable financial practices being considered by the European Union.

Mr. McLaughlin and a group of other leaders from British Overseas Territories met with Prime Minister May on Tuesday.

A press release by the Office of the Premier said Mr. McLaughlin raised his objections about the blacklist.

“Cayman has not only cooperated [with the EU] but the work we have done has been recognised by entities such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development,” the release quoted Mr. McLaughlin as saying. “This is not something larger countries can say.”

The United Kingdom has veto power over inclusions on the blacklist since it is still a member of the European Union and all 28 nations must agree on the list.

The release does not say how the prime minister responded to McLaughlin’s request.

Hurricane relief funding

During the meeting, Ms. May announced that the United Kingdom with commit an additional £70 million (CI$76 million) for hurricane recovery and up to £300 million (CI$328 million) of U.K. loan guarantees for territories impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The meeting preceded the annual Joint Ministerial Council meeting.

Mr. McLaughlin said the disaster relief funds the British government was offering his Caribbean neighbors are needed.

“I appreciate that the Prime Minister found additional support for our fellow Caribbean Overseas Territories and that she took time out of her busy schedule to meet with us,” he said in the release.

Mr. McLaughlin, along with Financial Services and Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers and the rest of the Cayman Islands delegation, attended the Joint Ministerial Council meeting at Lancaster House.