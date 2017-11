A lunchtime crash Tuesday on Elgin Avenue near the Cayman National roundabout tied up traffic.

Two vehicles collided during the lunch hour Tuesday just outside the Midtown shopping plaza on Elgin Avenue.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck that damaged both vehicles and forced police to close Elgin Avenue headed into George Town at the Cayman National roundabout.

The crash tied up traffic along North Sound Road and Bobby Thompson Way for about an hour. – Photo: Brent Fuller