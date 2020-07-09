The Water Authority is advising customers along Elgin Avenue, between Cricket Square and the Hospital Road intersection, to expect service interruption this Sunday as it begins upgrades in the area.

The utility company, in a brief statement on Thursday, said it will begin planned works to upgrade the water supply infrastructure along Elgin Avenue between 4am and noon on Sunday, which will impact water supply to these areas.

Portions of Claude Hill Road will also experience water service outage, it added.

One lane of Hospital Road will be closed to facilitate the works. Southbound traffic from Elgin Avenue to Hospital Road will be permitted, according to the statement.

The Water Authority said motorists needing to travel to Elgin Avenue through Hospital Road from the Walkers Road/Smith Road intersection can use an alternative route by driving along Smith Road and turning onto Claude Hill Road.