No new COVID cases since 1 July

Cayman has gone more than a week without any new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Medical Officer for Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, in his latest update on the coronavirus tests, said of the 210 tests carried out since Wednesday, all were negative.

Just three cases remain active in Cayman, and all are asymptomatic, according to health officials.

The last newly confirmed case was reported on 1 July, when one person who underwent screening was found to have the virus.

So far, 201 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 197 have recovered and one has died.

Worldwide, more than 12 million people have contracted the virus.

Here in Cayman, 114 people are in isolation, either at home or in government facilities.

Those who are isolating at home include the three active cases and people who have been identified through contact tracing as being in proximity to them. Others who have returned to Cayman on board recent flights are in quarantine at government facilities.