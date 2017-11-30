Nighttime road closure for underpass work

A section of West Bay road between Lawrence Boulevard and Galleria Roundabout will be closed during nighttime hours on Sunday and Monday to facilitate concrete work on the West Bay Road Underpass.

According to a statement from Dart Real Estate, which is building the underpass, residents and employees and customers of businesses operating in the road closure zone will have limited access, gaining entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass.

The road will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, and from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The road was also scheduled to be closed Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.