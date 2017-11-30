Walk/run aids Brac kids pantry program

Brac Breeze Fusion second annual 5K Walk/Run raised $1,200 in support of the Lions Club of Cayman Brac Kids Pantry program last weekend.

The funds raised will provide nutritious snacks to children who would otherwise go to school hungry.

More than 70 runners and walkers, including students, civil servants and tourists, took part in the 5K event, organized by Radio Cayman and Breeze FM.

Madi Brandes, 17, and Sean-Douglas Valentine, 14, were the female and male champions of Saturday’s 5K Walk/Run, which started from South Side Public Beach.

Declared the overall male champion, Sean-Douglas posted the best overall time of 19:09 minutes. Madi had an overall time of 30:05 in the female category.

“It was such a delight to be home on the Brac for the second annual Walk/Run and see how it has already grown in numbers,” said Paulette Conolly-Bailey, deputy director of Radio Cayman. “I was also elated at the wide age group of participants who joyfully came out to support the worthy cause.”

The event also saw the involvement of visitor Michael Rosen, 52, who finished second overall, just half a second behind Sean-Douglas.

“I first heard about the Cayman Brac 5K the night before,” said Mr. Rosen. “I was going to run anyway so why not help out a local charity along the way.”

Other top finishers were Curtis Hunt, age 13, with a time of 23:12, Di’Jhaney Valentine, 12, who finished in 31:53, and Catrise Connor, 12, with a time of 45:17.

For more information on the Annual Brac Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run, or to become a corporate sponsor or volunteer, email [email protected] or call 949-7799.