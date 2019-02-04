William Sullivan is the winner of the Lions Benzarama first $250 spot cash drawing.

Mr. Sullivan held the lucky ticket during a happy hour launch of “Benzarama 2019” at the Mango Tree on Friday, Jan. 25.

This year, the Lions Club will be raffling a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 valued at $51,500 on Saturday, June 1, at the Mango Tree.

Before June 1, the Lions will host four spot cash drawings of $250. People must be present in order to win.

Tickets are available from Lions Club members and various sales locations throughout the island over the next four months. The price is $25 per ticket, or five tickets for $100.