Brac hospital staff completes air medical training

Six members of the Faith Hospital’s medical team completed Cayman Brac’s first air medical training course.

According to the Health Services Authority, the training will enhance the safety of critically ill or injured patients needing airlift services from the Brac.

The staff concluded the 40-hour Air Medical Crew Course over five days last month.

The practical course meets and exceeds the Florida State requirements for air medical education, the HSA stated. The course is based on the United States Department of Transportation’s National Standard Curriculum and Guidelines for Air Medical Crew Course Education. It is also approved by the Florida Bureau of EMS for Continuing Education credits.

“The air medical industry is complex, and caring for critical patients at altitude differs from doing so in other modes of medical transport,” said paramedic Ralston Dilbert, who completed the course.

He said the program was developed “to provide students with multiple exercises that will challenge even the most experienced caregiver.”

The course is geared toward licensed physicians, registered nurses and paramedics. Topics covered included aircraft and landing zone safety, preventing pilot and crew error, flight physiology, crew requirements, communications, survival and fitness.

Other topics include patient assessment and management of medical emergencies, respiratory, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, trauma, burn patients, shock, obstetrical and pediatrics.

Director of Sister Islands Health Services, Dr. Srirangan Velusamy, said, “Air medivac crew medical training for Faith Hospital staff enhances the safety of our critically ill and injured patients who needs … transport to the tertiary care center. This is one more step to reassure the community that we are taking all the necessary actions to give the appropriate care, adhering the [to] international standard for their loved ones when they are airlifted.”

Scott Schein, a clinical instructor with the National Association of EMT, conducted the program, which was completed by Faith Hospital registered nurses Noralee McIntosh, Jose Salazar, Michael Nichol and Raju Manu, EMT Damion Ferron and Mr. Dilbert.