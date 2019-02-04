Watercourse Road power outage scheduled

CUC is advising customers on Watercourse Road in West Bay that they will experience interruptions to their electrical service on Wednesday, Feb. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Areas affected include all customers on Watercourse Road between the junction of Hell Road and the junction of Boatswain Bay Road, including Nettie Rivers Lane, Bowman Close, Hillandale Close, Cadbury Link, Windstar Drive, Bristol Close, Fruitland Way, Ruby Lane, Alexandra Close and Knolls Crescent.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution on Watercourse Road as CUC will have vehicles and personnel in the area and will be required to temporarily block one lane on several sections of the street.

CUC said the work was being carried out to facilitate required overhead infrastructure upgrades.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]