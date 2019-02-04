Rescue dogs have a Rum Tails day

One Dog At A Time held its annual Rum Tails event Saturday to raise money for the canine charity.

Dozens of dogs, many of them rescue dogs, and their owners showed up for the fun, family-friendly fundraiser at Cayman Spirits Company.

Dog trainer Heidi Suarez Rivera led a dog agility competition, where she ran through the course with one of the pooches, followed by participants who then had a go.

After a workout on the agility course, the pets had a chance to get some pampering at the Doggy Hair Salon.

There were several competition categories, including best toy pooch, best rescue, best trick, best costume and waggiest tail.