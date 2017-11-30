Sugar glider case adjourned to 2018

Two people charged with illegally importing a type of possum known as a sugar glider appeared in Summary Court on Thursday, when their matter was adjourned again until Jan. 11.

Meanwhile, representations were being considered by the Crown in respect of the case, defense attorney Nicholas Dixey told Magistrate Grace Donalds.

Defendants Jimel Martin McLean and Sabrina Robin Walton are charged with importing an alien animal on June 7 without a valid import permit as required by the Animals Law.

McLean, 31, is also charged with importing a biological product without a valid permit – 25 doses of a canine distemper vaccine – on the same date.

Magistrate Donalds adjourned the case until January, after hearing further comments on the matter.

Mr. Dixey, representing McLean, explained that certain recommendations were going to be considered by senior Crown counsel.

“This is a case that will be resolved. It may well be that on the next occasion, the matter is disposed of, but if not, we will be able to fix dates [for the matter to continue],” the attorney told the court.

He noted that if legal arguments resulted, the matter might take more time and be expensive.

Walton’s attorney, Richard Barton, said he adopted Mr. Dixey’s submissions. The magistrate extended bail for both defendants until Jan. 11.

It is illegal to import any animal without a valid import permit issued by the Department of Agriculture.

The charges arose after an incident aboard a Cayman-bound jet, when the sugar glider reportedly got loose.