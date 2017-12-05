Inflatable water park planned for George Town waterfront

A Cayman businessman is seeking permission to station a 15,000-square-foot inflatable water park offshore on the George Town waterfront.

Talbert Tatum has set up the company Oasis Aqua Park and is seeking a coastal works license to station the slides and obstacle course just off the Eden Rock dive shop.

He told the Cayman Compass he had already purchased the equipment and hopes to be up and running by March next year. Mr. Tatum said access to the park would be through Eden Rock.

He said, “The equipment has been here for a while and we are just waiting for the go-ahead from Cabinet.

“I have been planning this for two years. The application went in, in February. Nothing like this has been done before in Cayman, so it is taking a little longer.”

He said it would be the biggest water park in the Caribbean, visible from the waterfront and to arriving cruise ships.

Mr. Tatum said the site would stretch from the northern end of Eden Rock to close to the Paradise Grill. He said the dive sites off Eden Rock would be unaffected and the area was clear of the regular shipping movements.

“We are not in an area where boat traffic is allowed. It is mostly snorkelers in that area,” he said.

A safety boat will patrol the area in case of emergencies, he said. The equipment can be removed in event of a severe storm but is intended to be moored at the site permanently.

He said the aim was to appeal to cruise ship visitors arriving in George Town, as well as locals:

“There is going to be slides, trampolines, an obstacle course. It is a fun way to get people active and enjoying the ocean.”