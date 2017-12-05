Rotary gets into festive spirit with tree lighting

One of Cayman’s biggest holiday traditions, the lighting of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman’s Christmas tree, took place in George Town Heroes Square Monday evening.

Hundreds gathered to watch the 52nd annual tree lighting ceremony, sing carols, pray, hear the Christmas message and anxiously await the arrival of Santa, signaling the Christmas season is officially here again.

Pastor Brett Wendle blessed the gathering, Daniella Shibli sang the National Song and Raiann Evans, St. Ignatius Swing Band, Montessori By the Sea and Cayman Youth Choir entertained guest with songs.

“It’s all about fun and celebrations as we bring in the start of this very special season,” said past Rotary president Jeremy Hurst, officiating the ceremony.

“[It is] a time for family and friends celebrating the birth of the Lord and reflecting on how lucky we are to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world – our Cayman Islands.”