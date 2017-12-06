Man arrested with two pounds of cocaine at airport

An airline passenger traveling from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman was arrested with about two pounds of cocaine Monday morning, shortly after his arrival at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of drugs possession in a combined police and customs operation.

“We have once again seen the advantage of our strategy to significantly increase joint operations with our partner law enforcement agencies such as the RCIPS and Immigration Department,” Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said.

Police said the investigation was continuing and that the suspect had not been charged as of press time Wednesday.