Artist and co-owner of popular West Bay restaurant Calypso Grill, Terry Grimes, is excited to present a one-evening-only pop-up art exhibition of her work, called “Gestures in Pleining,” taking place on Monday. The exhibition will run from 6-8 p.m. at Calypso Grill and will feature more than 50 pieces of her work, all of which evoke the beauty and mystery of either Cayman Brac, Barkers in West Bay, or the Blue Mountains of Jamaica.

A prolific painter, Grimes is a fan of the “en plein air” (French for “outdoors”) style of painting, which takes the artists out into the landscape to allow them to capture the light and movement of what they see with just a few brush strokes.

“These paintings, which are all in acrylic, are my most up-to-date pieces, covering a span of two years of work,” Grimes says. “Some are the direct results from my ‘plein air’ excursions; some are derivatives from those direct pieces.”

She says that when she looks over her work, she seems to be closer to capturing, deciphering and representing that which first caught her attention.

“Either a feeling, a movement, a change in light, or color became the catalyst, which leads to the ‘Gestures’ part of my title: the movement of the brush and paint over the canvas. It is essentially a form of note-taking on canvas that occurred while standing in front of the subject and attempting to capture the essence of the scene,” she explains.

For her Gestures in Pleining show, Grimes revisited her favorite places for artistic study.

“There are new sights and old sights revisited with something different usually evolving, as a result of different times of day, different light, or a difference in how I am perceiving what I am looking at. A different way of applying the paint, a different color added to the palette … these elements are all contributors to a freshness that I hope is delivered with each piece,” she says.

Everyone is welcome to attend the exhibition, which will see the restaurant stripped down to create a temporary art exhibition space. All artwork is for sale. This is Grimes’s fourth exhibit at Calypso Grill since 2009 and she says she looks forward to an evening that will bring people together to view and converse about art and land conservation in a temporary exhibit space.

Thirty percent of the evening’s sales will be donated to the Land Reserve Fund of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands.