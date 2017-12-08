Join in the jolly Jingle Bell Run

Samsara Leung

Grab your Santa hat, your running shoes and your kids; it is time once again for the annual Jingle Bell Walk/Run!

The Run was started in 2003, the same year the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre was established. The event is the center’s biggest annual fundraiser so all are encouraged to go along and support a good cause. Santa Claus will be handing out gifts to all the children, donated by the kind ladies at Book Nook, particularly Barbara Levey, who has been donating gifts since the very first event.

Running for a cause

The center’s mission is to help abused women and children. It provides shelter, counseling, education, advocacy and community resources for victims of abuse. It also has a 24-hour crisis line and a talk line, making it an invaluable service for those who are at their most vulnerable.

There are many prizes to be won on the day, and you do not have to be the fastest to get one. Among the coveted items up for grabs are two Cayman Airways tickets, a stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and a massage at the la prairie Spa, staycation at Sea Palm Villas, a designer leather handbag, beauty treatments from Vanity Salon, movie tickets from Camana Bay Cinema, class pass from Bliss Living Cayman, beauty gift from Le Visage, dinner for two at the Brasserie, gift certificates from the Kimpton Seafire + Spa, Luca, Tips ‘N’ Toes, Lobster Pot, Funky Monkey, Casanova by the Sea, Icoa, Hard Rock Café, Amy Strzalko Photography, Westin, Design Studio, Foster’s Food Fair – IGA, Yoga Sprouts, Grand Old House, Body Works, A. L. Thompson’s and Hemingways. You also get a free T-shirt upon entry.

The Jingle Bell Walk/Run is this Sunday from 7-10 a.m.; that’s enough time for breakfast on the beach, the run itself and the raffle at the end. It starts and finishes at the Holiday Inn Resort in Safehaven.

Entry fee is $25. Register online at www.caymanactive.com or on the morning at the event.