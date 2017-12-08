Beres Hammond to headline entertainment weekend

It’s shaping up to be a big night on the Festival Green at Camana Bay this Friday. The comedy stylings of Red Grant opened the Capella Festival at Margaritaville on Thursday night, and now reggae superstar Beres Hammond will be taking to the stage on Friday.

Although VIP tickets have sold out, there are still general admission tickets available. It’s promising to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment that no one will want to miss.

Performances by R. City, Jeremih and Becky G are on the schedule with the night hosted by Big Tigger.

Beres Hammond

Over the course of a 30-year career, Hammond has poured his smoky-sweet voice – an instrument of subtlety and power reminiscent of an Otis Redding or a Teddy Pendergrass – over every kind of riddim track, from the funked-up reggae jams of the ’70s fusion band Zap Pow to the lush instrumentation of his 1976 album “Soul Reggae” to the spare digital beat of his 1985 dancehall breakthrough “What One Dance Can Do.” In 1990, his album “A Love Affair” for Donovan Germaine’s Penthouse label raised his popularity to new heights. Cuts like “Tempted To Touch” and “Who Say” with Buju Banton are still as effective in the dancehall today as they were as pre-releases. The ’90s proved to be Hammond’s decade, during which he blazed a trail of modern classics for a variety of producers, from the strugglers’ anthem “Putting Up Resistance” (Tappa) to lovers’ laments like “Come Back Home” (Star Trail) and “Double Trouble” (Steely & Clevie).

City

Rock City is an American musical duo formed in 2003, from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The duo consists of brothers Theron and Timothy Thomas, who use the stage names Uptown AP and A.I. respectively. They are also a songwriting and record production team. The duo have also released music under the names R. City and Planet VI. They are known for the single “Locked Away” featuring Adam Levine.

Jeremih

Jeremy Felton, better known by his mononym Jeremih, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. In 2009, he signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. Jeremih’s commercial debut single, “Birthday Sex,” peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. His self-titled debut album reached number six on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Jeremih’s success continued with the release of his second album, “All About You,” led by the single “Down on Me,” which also reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, his single “Don’t Tell ‘Em” became his third top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. After multiple delays, Jeremih released his third studio album, “Late Nights” in 2015.

Becky G

Becky G was born for the spotlight. The 20-year-old star, whose achievements already include a number one hit on the Billboard’s Latin Charts (“Can’t Get Enough” with Pitbull), scoring a breakout role on the top-rated FOX drama series “Empire” and landing her first feature film role in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers,” is embarking on a multifaceted career. Next up on the teenage sensation’s feverish agenda? Her long-awaited album, a debut the proud Mexican-American artist is recording fully in Spanish.

“I’m trying something new,” Becky says in regards to the project, which follows up 2013’s “Play It Again” EP. “I’m so proud of my roots and I’ve always loved Spanish music. Because I’m such a big fan and I knew I could make it, I felt like, why not? I had just finished filming “Power Rangers” and it was the perfect time to start a new chapter.”

Becky describes the album as “urban with mainstream pop appeal,” a fun, story-driven set to serve as inspiration for her devoted “Beasters” fan base and millions of social media followers.

For tickets and more information, visit www.capellamusicfestival.com.