Scubaluminations: Santa by sea

Dec. 14 is a date not to be missed as it is the ninth annual Scubaluminations, being held at Rackam’s on the Waterfront from 6 p.m.

Come and join the fun as Santa arrives by boat, pulled by illuminated, underwater reindeer.

Once he is on dry land, children and adults alike can have photographs with him and tell him what they want for Christmas. Pop up shops at the event include Stoakd, a Pop Art creator, and Peripherals, featuring cool shades. For every pair of sunglasses purchased from Peripherals, money is donated to the One Dog at a Time charity. Shilpa Tagalpallewar will also be face painting and designing henna tattoos.

Dogs Hooch and Indy, whose only Christmas wish is to find their forever homes, will be making an appearance and sharing their love of Christmas with everyone who wants to cuddle them. The charity will also gladly accept any donations of dog-related items to give to its rescued dogs and puppies, such as dog biscuits, treats, bowls and toys, as well as equipment that it can loan to foster homes, such as towels, crates and puppy pads.

The annual raffle will be drawn a little later in the evening, allowing people attending the event to purchase tickets at $5 each. Prizes include tank dives, jewelry, housewares, nights away, restaurant vouchers, makeover sessions, spa-related vouchers and many more.

Joey Avary will be present, singing the night away with Santa’s little elves, to traditional and modern Christmas music.

The One Dog at a Time team raises funds for rescued dogs from the pound, as well as unwanted or stray dogs and puppies.

President of the charity, Paula Blane, says, “Currently this year we have saved over 157 dogs and puppies, so we are always seeking new foster homes and extra volunteers.

“Collecting donations that we can sell at the charity’s garage sales and pop up shows, or helping at the airport when our dogs are being transferred to New York or Toronto are ways that the local community can help if they are unable to look after dogs at home.”

The group is currently looking for suitable premises from which to run a small shop as well as having space for additional dogs and puppies to be housed and exercised during the day.

For more information, email [email protected]