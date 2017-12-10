A cold front from the southern United States lingered over the northern Caribbean, bringing choppy waves and sending Cayman Islands temperatures to some of the lowest experienced all year.

Just under two inches of rain fell on Grand Cayman from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, according to measurements taken from the Owen Roberts International Airport weather station.

The weekend rainfall brings Grand Cayman half an inch shy of December’s 30-year average of 2.79 inches, a Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecaster said.

The weather disrupted weekend festivities, forcing the rescheduling of Saturday’s YMCA family fun day, among other events.

The cold front took temperatures down to the low to mid 70s for much of the weekend. The Weather Underground website forecast a low of 73 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday night with northern winds reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service expected the strong northerly winds to begin dissipating Sunday evening, but for temperatures to remain at or below 80 degrees through Thursday – the longest stretch of cool weather for Cayman since January.

Wave heights were forecast to reach 6 to 8 feet Sunday night with higher swells expected along the west, north and east coasts.

While temperatures were forecast to rise to the upper 70s Monday, rough seas were expected to continue with wave heights up to 9 feet and large swells along much of the coast.