In case it had escaped your notice, braids are big news. Emma Watson, Chloe Sevigny, the Hadid sisters and Rita Ora are among the celebrities in the braid-y bunch, repeatedly rocking plaited styles on the red carpet recently.

“Braids are being seen more and more on the red carpet and runway,” says hairstylist Sue Tyrell. “There’s no better way to look super trendy than a braid, and there are so many variations – they can be effortless like the Halo Braid or Bohemian like the Knotted Dutch Braid.”

Instagram and Pinterest are full of inspiration and step-by-step guides, or you could head to the dedicated Braidbar at Seven Mile’s Rock Gorgeous hair salon.

This style is the perfect way to keep hair under control in Cayman’s humid climate, and can disguise day-old hair that you have not got time to wash. Even better, when you eventually come to unravel the braids, you are left with gorgeous waves for an evening out.

Here are some of our favorite on-trend styles:

