Festive events in South Florida

It’s an interesting mix this month and there aren’t as many concerts on as you might imagine. Perhaps bands and comedians like to have Christmas off as well.
There are naturally some seasonal-themed events on the calendar, and none more festive than the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, sponsored by the Hallmark Channel. This mixture of rock and familiar Christmas tunes has a very loyal following and you can witness it all at the BB&T Center in Sunrise
on Dec. 15.
Hale and hearty laughs are provided by the likes of Joy Behar, Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan.
Heavy hitter Katy Perry is also in town, and what would New Year’s Eve be without Billy Joel? You can find him at the BB&T Center on Dec. 31.
For tickets to all of these concerts, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The Nutcracker
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 15
7:30 pm
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
Dec. 15
8 p.m.
Ceelo Green
Faena Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Dec. 15
09 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Joy Behar Live!
Carole & Barry Kaye Auditorium
Boca Raton, FL
Dec. 16
8 p.m.
Katy Perry
Arena
Miami, FL
Dec. 20
7 p.m.
Kevin Hart
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Dec. 21 and 22
8 p.m.
Riverdance
Au-Rene Theater
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 26
8 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
Dec. 29
8 p.m.
Swan Lake
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 30
3 p.m.
Rock The Block – NYE
Boca Raton Resort & Club
Boca Raton, FL
Dec. 31
7 p.m.
Billy Joel
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
Dec. 31
9:30 p.m.
Village People
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek, FL
Dec. 31
10 p.m.
Henry Rollins
Amaturo Theater
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 3
8 p.m.
Riverdance
Au-Rene Theater
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 5
8 p.m.