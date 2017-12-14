Festive events in South Florida

It’s an interesting mix this month and there aren’t as many concerts on as you might imagine. Perhaps bands and comedians like to have Christmas off as well.

There are naturally some seasonal-themed events on the calendar, and none more festive than the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, sponsored by the Hallmark Channel. This mixture of rock and familiar Christmas tunes has a very loyal following and you can witness it all at the BB&T Center in Sunrise

on Dec. 15.

Hale and hearty laughs are provided by the likes of Joy Behar, Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan.

Heavy hitter Katy Perry is also in town, and what would New Year’s Eve be without Billy Joel? You can find him at the BB&T Center on Dec. 31.

For tickets to all of these concerts, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

The Nutcracker

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 15

7:30 pm

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Dec. 15

8 p.m.

Ceelo Green

Faena Theater

Miami Beach, FL

Dec. 15

09 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Joy Behar Live!

Carole & Barry Kaye Auditorium

Boca Raton, FL

Dec. 16

8 p.m.

Katy Perry

Arena

Miami, FL

Dec. 20

7 p.m.

Kevin Hart

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Dec. 21 and 22

8 p.m.

Riverdance

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 26

8 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Dec. 29

8 p.m.

Swan Lake

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 30

3 p.m.

Rock The Block – NYE

Boca Raton Resort & Club

Boca Raton, FL

Dec. 31

7 p.m.

Billy Joel

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Dec. 31

9:30 p.m.

Village People

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, FL

Dec. 31

10 p.m.

Henry Rollins

Amaturo Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 3

8 p.m.

Riverdance

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 5

8 p.m.