If you are racking your brain, trying to think of gift ideas as stocking stuffers, why not consider tickets to upcoming events in January and February? The two culinary festivals – Cayman Cookout and Taste of Cayman – are both being held in January, and then the Legends tennis tournament follows soon after.

Here are details, in case you have a food lover or tennis fan in the family.

Cayman Cookout

One of the world’s most treasured celebrations of food and wine, Cayman Cookout, welcomes an elite roster of talented chefs, wine and spirit experts and culinary influencers each year. The exclusive, interactive weekend features cooking demonstrations, tastings, tours, dinners, pairings and unique epicurean experiences – all presented in a relaxed Caribbean setting of fun, friendship and barefoot elegance. The annual gathering is set amidst the Cayman Islands’ magnificent Seven Mile Beach and is hosted by world-renowned Chef Eric Ripert and his friends, including Anthony Bourdain and Jose Andres.

Presented by The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, the tenth annual Cayman Cookout will take place on Jan. 10-14, 2018, when Grand Cayman becomes the culinary epicenter of the Caribbean for four captivating days.

For tickets, visit caymancookout.com.

Taste of Cayman

Find the very best of Cayman’s diverse cuisines, local produce and drinks to match at the Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival. To sweeten the deal, 2018 marks its 30th anniversary!

Held on Jan. 27, 2018 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay, and bringing together all the flavors of Cayman, this foodie festival is heaven on a plate. This time, it will be bigger and tastier than ever before!

Taste of Cayman offers something for everyone. From delicious ice-creams to grown-up cocktails, and street food to gourmet masterpieces, there is sure to be something to tickle everyone’s taste buds. Join in and indulge all your senses!

For tickets, visit tasteofcayman.org.

Legends

Legends is a world-class annual tennis showcase which will be taking place in Grand Cayman for one night only on Feb. 9, 2018. Set against the stunning backdrop of Camana Bay, the event will feature tennis stars including reigning and former Grand Slam champions, former world number ones and Hall of Fame legends.

The Friday evening event will include an exciting line-up of men’s and women’s singles as well as mixed doubles tennis with some of the biggest names in the game, including Jimmy Connors, Pat Cash, Stefan Edberg and current U.S. Open champion, Sloane Stephens.

For tickets, visit legendscayman.com.