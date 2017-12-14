Camana Bay is home to a number of fine bars and restaurants, and to celebrate the festive season, they have concocted some creative cocktails. Visit them to sample their seasonal sips.

Fuku

(Meaning ‘luck’ or ‘fortune’ in Japanese)

Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar in Camana Bay

Ingredients

1½ ounces coconut lemongrass sake

1 ounce Abuelo rum

½ ounce homemade cinnamon syrup

2 ounces coconut milk

2 ounces pineapple juice

Popcorn whipped cream for topping

Ground cinnamon for topping

Directions

Shake all ingredients with ice. Pour into a glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange and mint leaves. Top with the popcorn whipped cream and ground cinnamon.

Popcorn Whipped Cream

(Makes one can of cream)

Ingredients

13 fluid ounces coconut milk

Handful of salted popcorn

3 fluid ounces agave nectar

3 teaspoons agar

Directions

Blend popcorn with coconut milk and agave nectar for close to a minute. Pour into a whipped cream bottle through a double strainer. Add the agar and shake well.

McTosh

The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta

Ingredients

1½ ounces Jameson Irish whiskey

¾ ounce ginger liqueur

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce sugar syrup

2 ounces Caybrew beer (plus more for topping up)

Dried fruit or ginger for serving

Directions

Shake all ingredients with ice. Pour into a glass and top with extra beer if needed. Decorate with lime wedges.

Querida

The Waterfront Urban Diner

Ingredients

3 strawberries

1 ounce Absolut vodka

½ ounce Beefeater gin

1 ounce limoncello

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce sugar syrup

2 ounces club soda (plus more for topping up)

Directions

Crush the strawberries in a shaker. Add all other ingredients plus ice and shake. Pour into a glass and top up with club soda. Decorate with strawberries.

St. Nick’s Cider

KARoo pub

Ingredients

2 ounces Stoli Orange Vodka

2 ounces apple juice

1 ounce agave nectar

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Prosecco to top

Dehydrated orange slices

Mint leaves

Directions

Shake all ingredients with ice. Pour into a glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange and mint leaves.

King’s Banana Cinnamon Martini

The King’s Head pub

Ingredients

¼ medium banana

Fresh orange peel

½ ounce cinnamon demerara simple syrup

1½ ounces Amarula

½ ounce Kahlua

½ ounce Godiva white chocolate liqueur

1 ounce egg white

1 ginger biscuit

8 mini marshmallows

Directions

Muddle the banana into a cocktail shaker, twist the orange peel to release the oils and add to the shaker. Add the cinnamon simple syrup, Amarula, Kahlua, Godiva liqueur and the egg white. Dry shake for 20 seconds then add ice and shake for a further 10 seconds. Crush the ginger biscuit, rim the martini glass with a little simple syrup and add the crushed ginger biscuit. Double strain the drink into the martini glass. Float the marshmallow on top and caramelise with a blow torch.

Cinnamon Demerara Simple Syrup

Ingredients

2 cups demerara sugar

1¼ cups water

1 vanilla pod

2 sticks cinnamon

6 cloves

4 cardamom pods

Directions

In a pan, place demerara sugar, water, vanilla pod, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom pods. Bring to the boil and simmer for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Leave to cool and strain into suitable container or pour bottle.