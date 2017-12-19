At the Cayman Academy Career Fair, a year 8 student received an HP Pavilion Notebook as a prize for correctly answering a quiz on the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry.

Cayman Academy student DeAndre Parris was the first randomly selected student to have answered all the questions on the quiz correctly.

The fair was held at the University College of the Cayman Islands and included students from Cayman Academy, UCCI and CIFEC, totaling more than three hundred attendees.

“Doing the quiz taught me new things about the financial services industry, such as the many careers available for me within it,” Ms. Parris said. “Thank you to Cayman Finance for offering this opportunity.”

“Cayman Finance is always pleased to teach Cayman’s younger generations about the financial services industry and encourage them to access the opportunities it presents them with,” Mr. Scott said. “We hope that DeAndre and the other students will retain this information going forward.”

“There were many students who performed well on the quiz, so Cayman Finance would like to congratulate them as well,” Mr. Scott said.

David D’Oliveira appointed regional CEO for Digicel Business

Digicel Group has named David D’Oliveira regional chief executive officer for Digicel Business in the Caribbean and Central America.

In his role, Mr. D’Oliveira is charged with providing leadership to the Digicel Business organization through a transformative change as it continues to evolve and enhance the ICT offerings that are available to Government, Enterprise and business customers across the region, Digicel said. He is specifically responsible for expanding the existing regional connectivity and data center ecosystem to build a robust backbone that supports the delivery of the company’s ICT Managed Service portfolio across these sectors.

A Trinidadian national, Mr. D’Oliveira brings 23 years of extensive knowledge and experience in building a successful ICT Managed Service business.

He has held several positions in the IT and ICT/telecommunications industries, including Vice President Cable & Wireless Business and Vice President Fujitsu Caribbean, a multinational IT infrastructure services company.

Mr. D’Oliveira said: “There’s a bright future for Digicel Business and I am delighted to be leading the team on the exciting journey ahead. We have listened to what our customers have asked from us and we are committed to not only transforming the solutions offered, but also evolving our portfolio to ensure customers experience the best support throughout their journey with us.”

Vanessa Slowey, CEO for Digicel Caribbean and Central America, said business solutions are a key growth driver for Digicel. “I am excited to welcome David to the team at a time when we are so focused on transforming how the private and public sectors adopt ICT as part of their own growth strategies. With David’s wealth of knowledge and experience, I have no doubt that he will take Digicel Business to new heights and position us strongly as we continue on our Digicel 2030 transformation journey,” she said.

Potential stock market listing for FirstCaribbean

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited is exploring a potential stock market listing of some of its shares in the United States. While no decision has been made yet, a listing on the NYSE would provide CIBC FirstCaribbean with access to a larger investor base, enhanced liquidity, and greater access to capital, the bank said in a press release.

CIBC FirstCaribbean added it has delivered strong operating performance and financial results over the last three years. During this period, the bank increased its adjusted net income of $123 million in 2015 to $153 million in 2017 (a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent), with an improving asset quality profile.

“We have demonstrated continued market share gains with greater than average market growth across most geographies and business segments,” the bank said.

Banks adjust rates in response to Fed Funds increase

Butterfield announced that in step with last week’s 25 basis point increase in the U.S. Federal Funds Rate, the Bank is adjusting its interest rates on loans and fixed-term deposits.

Customers will earn higher returns on CI dollar and U.S. dollar deposits. Rates paid on six-month fixed-term deposits will increase by 0.35 percent, and rates paid on one, two, three, four and five-year fixed-term deposits will increase by 0.50 percent. The changes became effective on Dec. 14 for deposits.

Detailed deposit rate information is available online and at Butterfield branches.

At the same time the base rate for CI and U.S. dollar loans increased from 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent, effective Dec. 15.

Tower adds senior graphics designer

Strategic communications agency Tower has hired Caymanian Brita Gill for its creative design and marketing team.

Joining Tower as senior designer, Ms. Gill will lead the design team of three and develop strategic campaigns to support Tower’s network of clients. Ms. Gill also joins Tower’s leadership team.

“I am very excited to be working at a full-service agency with a great range of clients,” Ms. Gill said. “Tower has strong momentum in the market, a clear vision for the future and lots of potential.”

She recently returned to the Cayman Islands after working for the past few years in Barcelona.

“We are delighted to have someone of Brita’s caliber and experience joining our team and are excited to see the international experience and insights she will deliver to our clients,” said Lynne Byles, managing director of Tower.

Ms. Gill studied at University of Colorado where she received her Masters of Architecture and Urban Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She completed post-graduate work at California College of the Arts in San Francisco and Central St. Martins UAL in London.

Ms. Gill has worked around the world in Colorado, San Francisco, London and Barcelona designing and producing full branding schemes, apps, apparel designs, catalogues, signage and more.