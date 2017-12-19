Cable & Wireless CEO John Reid to step down

Cable & Wireless Communications has announced that John Reid will step down from his position as CEO in 2018.

Mr. Reid will remain in the post until the new chief executive is announced, and support transition to the new leadership.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, parent company of C&W, said, “John has been an exceptional leader for us, steering Cable & Wireless through significant changes and transformation; we have valued John’s dedication and energy and wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr. Reid has been in the industry for more than 29 years, first in Canada and for the past 13 years across the Caribbean and Latin America.

At Columbus Communications and, following the merger, with Cable & Wireless, Mr. Reid played a key role in building the regional full-service communications and entertainment provider. Most recently, he was instrumental in the integration of C&W with Liberty Global, which is due to deliver $150 million in synergies, as well as readying the company to be part of Liberty Global’s Latin America and Caribbean operation, which is due to be split off next month.

“It has been a great privilege to lead C&W through the integration with Columbus, and more recently with Liberty Global,” Mr. Reid said. “With the planned split off of Liberty Latin America, now is the right time to let new leadership take the business through its exciting next chapter. I am proud of what we have achieved during my tenure; with our focus on delivering an unparalleled customer experience starting to translate into performance momentum, and a talented new leadership team in place, C&W is ready for its next phase of growth.”

During his tenure at C&W, Mr. Reid has driven the transformation of the business to focus on customer experience, leading to improved performance and efficiency, as well as the implementation of growth strategies for the company’s mobile, residential, business and wholesale segments, C&W said in a press statement.

In October 2016, Mr. Reid was recognized by Global Telecom Business as one of the top five leaders from the Caribbean and Latin America in GTB’s Power 100.