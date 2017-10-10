International partners donate to C&W hurricane relief effort

Two weeks after the launch of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to provide relief to Caribbean countries devastated by recent hurricanes, the English Premier League made a donation of US$100,000 and other companies have joined the effort.

John Reid, CEO of Cable & Wireless Communications, which operates as Flow in Cayman, said the response by the company’s partners has been emphatic.

“We are delighted by the amazing response we’ve had from our partners in such a short period of time. As well as the fantastic donation from the Premier League, we’ve seen wonderful contributions from other partners, including One Caribbean TV, Anixter, Sigma, Emida, Nelson Mullings and Next IT with more committing to funds and fundraising targets,” Mr. Reid said. “While many in the Caribbean continue to suffer in literal darkness, it is inspiring to see that so many are also eager to help.”

Richard Scudamore, Premier League Executive Chairman, said the Premier League and English football have long connections with the Caribbean and there are many fans of Premier League clubs in the region.

“Having seen the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, and read and heard about the many people who are suffering as a result, we felt it was right to support the efforts of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation that is aiding the relief and recovery initiatives,” he said.

The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation was established by C&W, a Liberty Global company, in response to the devastation left by recent hurricanes. The foundation will initially serve as a fundraising hub, disbursing monies raised to local, regional and international charitable agencies to execute projects in affected territories.

C&W recently said ShelterBox and Rotary International are the first two organizations to receive grants under the newly established foundation to provide immediate relief support and longer-term rebuilding and recovery activities.

The fundraising drive has raised over 50 percent of the foundation’s target of an additional $500,000 to match the seed funding that C&W originally donated.

C&W employees are participating in a voluntary internal payroll donation campaign, as well as contributing canned goods, personal care products and non-perishable items that continue to be airlifted to impacted markets. Also, Liberty Global has launched its “In Givers” campaign and will match employee donations across all its operating companies worldwide.