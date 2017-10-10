The Security Centre Limited visited the annual ASIS conference in Dallas, Texas, last month and stood out with a new innovation. Security Centres International, the international branch of the Cayman Islands company, introduced a product line that included a blast protection system, a mobile video surveillance tower, and a new 3-D printed carbon fiber drone called the Aegis Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The ASIS event hosted 23,000 attendees highlighting products and services from more than 500 of the world’s top security industry innovators. According to a press release from the company, The Security Centre hosted many visitors, the majority of whom were interested in the Aegis, which is currently in the final stages of the prototype process.

The drone is expected to be available soon, and Security Centres International says it will offer a complete package of services, including pilot selection and training, in addition to flight manuals and support for any necessary approval from civil aviation authorities.

“We are delighted with the response and surprised with the amount of traffic and interest we received,” said Stuart Bostock, the chief executive officer and president of The Security Centre, in the press release. “I’m exceedingly proud that a company that started in the Cayman Islands is hitting the big time – the market is very interested in our capabilities.”

CIMA presents new website

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority launched its newly designed website which can be found at a new address: www.cima.ky.

CIMA said in a press release that the website now offers a fresh, modern, clean look with enhanced security features, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information.

Some added features include the complaints procedure, a motion panel showcasing the latest information, a new careers section, and enhanced content which focuses on the authority’s regulatory functions, including its vision and mission.

The web presence also highlights recent statistical data, publications, news releases, industry notices and other information and activities.

CIMA’s Managing Director Cindy Scotland said the new website is an example for regulatory authority striving to improve its commitment to transparency, communication and quality service.

“The website is also an integral part of the Authority’s day-to-day operations. Many users worldwide such as potential investors, licensees, stakeholders, regulated entities and the general public refer to it regularly to stay abreast of the latest information regarding the financial services industry,” she said in the press release. “As such, we are pleased to present a newly redesigned website that encompasses modern and secured technology.”

Workshop on small business development held

Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew opened a two-day workshop on the setting up of a Small Business Development Center at The Westin Grand Cayman on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Al Salgado, a prominent small business development center facilitator from Texas, was the keynote speaker and presenter.

The stakeholders’ workshop highlighted what a Small Business Development Center is and how it can work for the Cayman Islands to promote the welfare and progress of small and micro-businesses, as well as encourage their growth by more new entrepreneurs in the islands.

Maples and Calder recruits senior BVI litigation partner

Maples and Calder has announced the recruitment of Adrian Francis, formerly a barrister at Three Stone in London. He joins as a partner in the firm’s BVI Litigation and Insolvency practice.

Mr. Francis has extensive experience working in large cross-border teams on high value, complex international disputes. He was called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1988 and has also been called to the Bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (BVI).

Following the passage of Hurricane Irma in early September, a number of Maples and Calder’s BVI team members have temporarily relocated to the firm’s Cayman Islands office. Mr. Francis will also be temporarily based in the Cayman Islands, pending the approval of his BVI work permit and his permanent move to the BVI.

Aristos Galatopoulos, Maples and Calder’s global head of Litigation and Insolvency, said, “We are delighted to welcome Adrian to the firm and to our growing BVI partner base. Adrian is a first class senior lawyer and advocate, with plenty of BVI experience.

“It should go without saying that Maples and Calder is committed to helping the BVI return to normal after the devastating effects of Irma last month.”

Higgs & Johnson attorney elevated to senior associate

Law firm Higgs & Johnson has promoted Jo-Anne Stephens to senior associate. Ms. Stephens has more than 11 years of experience in the profession and joined the Cayman office of Higgs & Johnson in 2015 as a member of the firm’s Private Client & Wealth Management Group and Commercial Transactions practice groups.

In May, Ms. Stephens was awarded the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners’ (STEP) Student Award, presented to the STEP student in the Caribbean and Latin American region who achieved the highest average marks in all exams for the STEP Diploma in International Trust Management during 2016.

Ms. Stephens advises financial institutions, and high net worth individuals on the creation and administration of trusts, estate planning, contentious trust matters and the preparation of wills. She also advises on commercial law, local licensing and regulatory requirements.

Estera launches in Luxembourg

Estera, a global provider of fiduciary and administration services, launched Estera (Luxembourg) S.à r.l following its successful acquisition of Headstart S.à r.l earlier this year.

Led by managing directors Christophe Gaul and Manuel Mouget, Estera (Luxembourg) S.à r.l provides a full range of specialist corporate and trust services to a diverse client base of private equity and real estate firms, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.

Estera CEO Farah Ballands said building a presence in Luxembourg, one of the world’s most important jurisdictions for funds and corporate services, allows the firm to broaden its existing service and jurisdictional offering and increase the choice for clients.

Estera now has a presence in 11 locations.

Mr. Gaul said, “We are proud of the success we have achieved as Headstart S.à r.l, and, in order to build on this, it is important that we align ourselves with the Estera brand and values. This exciting step marks the beginning of a new chapter for our team and our clients, who will benefit from an even greater choice of service and jurisdictions as part of a global group.”

Hurricane damage

Liberty Global, the parent company of Cable & Wireless, announced last week that the damage inflicted on its telecommunications infrastructure represents around 4 percent of C&W’s second-quarter revenue. The damage was primarily sustained in the Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Turks and Caicos. More than 50 percent of the mobile networks are back online in those markets, and the company continues to make repairs, according to Liberty Global.

The company has not yet assessed the damage it sustained in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria. Further information will be given at a shareholder conference call next month.