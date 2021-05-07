C&W Communications appoints new VP for North Caribbean

C&W Communications, the operator of Flow, has appointed Susanna O’Sullivan as vice president, North Caribbean, covering Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Turks & Caicos, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

O’Sullivan succeeds Garfield ‘Garry’ Sinclair, who served in the position for the last two years. She will also join C&W’s executive leadership team, according to a press release.

The company said the appointment is part of an organisational shift that includes new roles for C&W in the Dutch Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, and the South Caribbean. Of the four new positions, two will now be held by women.

O’Sullivan joined C&W in 2011 as regional operations manager (B2B), followed by various positions including regional technical operations manager and senior director, IT for C&W.

In February 2020, she became the first woman in C&W to hold the title of senior director of technical operations in charge of network transformation and customer experience for both Jamaica and Cayman Islands.

Inge Smidts, CEO of C&W, said in the press release, “I am delighted to appoint Susanna into this key role. She is a true testament to the wealth of talent we have within our organization and I am confident that she will bring great value to the role based on her experience and qualifications.”

Smidts added that C&W champions greater inclusion and diversity in the workplace and the company is mindful of the need for more balance and female representation in the industry.

“So we are committed to appointing qualified women into leadership positions”, she said.