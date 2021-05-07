Maples remains main listing agent on CSX

Maples and Calder, the Maples Group’s law firm, has maintained its position as the top listing agent on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, having advised on 53% of all CSX listings in 2020.

Despite the economic impacts of COVID-19 in 2020, Maples said it increased its listings by 6%.

The firm listed more than half of all broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and middle market (MM) collateral loan obligations (CLOs) on the exchange.

The CSX recorded a total of 505 listings in 2020, the majority of which are specialist debt securities like CLOs.

Cayman’s stock exchange now lists 57 CLO issuers, up from 54 in 2019, covering new issuances, refinancing and resets.

Mourant announces nine promotions

Offshore law and governance services firm Mourant has announced 40 promotions globally, with appointments in the Cayman Islands office accounting for nearly a quarter of all promotions.

In Cayman, the firm has promoted six people in the legal practice and three in the affiliated business, Mourant Governance Services. The promotions took effect 1 May 2021. Six promotions are currently subject to immigration approval.

Mourant Cayman Islands managing partner, Hayden Isbister, said in a press release: “These promotions reflect our commitment to the ongoing strategic expansion in the Cayman Islands… This year we’ve promoted more individuals in our Cayman team than ever before…”

Conyers promotes four lawyers in Cayman

Conyers has promoted Cora Miller and Michael O’Connor to partner and Róisín Liddy-Murphy and Spencer Vickers to counsel.

Miller’s practice encompasses all areas of corporate and finance work, with particular focus on capital markets, IPOs, private equity, finance/banking, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, migrations and joint ventures.

O’Connor focusses on fund finance, and he routinely leads the Conyers team as Cayman counsel to lenders on some of the largest and most complex fund finance facilities in the North American market.

Liddy-Murphy’s practice covers all areas of commercial litigation and restructuring. She represents clients on complex multi-jurisdictional commercial and insolvency litigation proceedings and has extensive experience in appearing in court as counsel on contentious and non-contentious matters.

Vickers covers a range of insolvency, restructuring and commercial litigation matters, often with cross-border elements. He has represented multinational corporations, insolvency professionals and banks on a range of matters with specific experience in the financial services, insurance, energy and health industries.

Vistra names new head of US corporate business

Vistra has appointed Antonio Soler as new managing director and head of US corporate services.

He will lead the US corporate business, overseeing the commercial growth, operations and service delivery, onboarding, and advisory services for US corporate clients.

Soler joins Vistra from CT Corporation, a business unit of Wolters Kluwer, where he led the international corporate services business. Prior to that, he held a number of senior leadership roles at TMF Group, leading sales, business development and marketing.