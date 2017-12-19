A man traveling from Cayman Brac was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport on Dec. 5 for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Jolyon Arick Frederick, 30, was charged in connection with 0.8 kilograms of cocaine, a little over 1 pound, 12 ounces.

He first appeared in Summary Court on Dec. 11, when the Crown did not have the papers in the case to give to defense attorney Clyde Allen.

The matter was adjourned until Monday, Dec. 18, when Mr. Allen advised Magistrate Valdis Foldats that he did have the papers, but needed to get a set to his client. He therefore was not making a bail application at this time.

The matter was set for mention again on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The defendant, a resident of Bodden Town, is also charged with failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory testing.

No pleas have been entered.